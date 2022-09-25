SEBRING — As of Saturday morning, Tropical Depression 9 had formed into Tropical Storm Ian, gaining strength.
Saturday’s 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. updates from the National Hurricane Center had the storm 270 miles south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and 505 miles southeast of Grand Cayman.
Ian is expected to strengthen over the weekend, bringing hurricane conditions to the Cayman Islands by early Monday, NHC reported, with the projected track to hit Florida by midday Wednesday or early Thursday.
Highlands County officials are urging people to be ready, just in case.
Friday evening, the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners scheduled a special emergency meeting for 9 a.m. Monday at the Government Center, 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring, to discuss declaring a local emergency.
Already, the county has announced plans to have empty sandbags available at Road and Bridge Department facilities on George Boulevard in Sebring, East Winthrop Street in Avon Park and County Road 621 in Lake Placid.
Sand piles will be staged on South George Boulevard and at two rural junctions: Old Bombing Range Road at County Road 17 East and on CR 621 at County Road 619. Residents are advised to get the bags then bring a shovel and someone to help them fill their bags.
Also, the American Red Cross Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter, which looks to have its area most impacted by the storm, announced its staff and volunteers were closely monitoring and tracking the storm while activating their disaster leadership and volunteers, pre-positioning supplies and partner vendors, engaging emotional support teams and coordinating with local government responders.
Meanwhile, the cone of uncertainty has Ian becoming a hurricane by 8 p.m. today, southwest of Jamaica, and a major hurricane by 8 a.m. Tuesday as it crosses the western tip of Cuba, preparing to curve right toward Florida.
NHC’s Acting Director Jamie Rhome, in a live-stream update Saturday morning, urged people not to fixate on minor changes in track and “cone of uncertainty,” especially changes that divert the storm away from their part of Florida.
“It can just as easily move back,” Rhome said, “and don’t get fixated [on] whether you’re in or out of the cone.”
Pointing to the 11 a.m. Saturday predicted track, with Miami-Dade County and most of the Florida Keys outside of the cone, Rhome said, “You may think since you’re out of the cone, you’re out of the woods, and that is not correct.”
If Ian were to follow the eastern side of that cone, Rhome said, it would spread hazardous conditions across Miami-Dade County and the Keys.
He said that high winds would likely arrive by 8 a.m. Tuesday in the Florida Keys, by 8 a.m. Wednesday at the latest in Central Florida, and people would need to have completed their preparations by then.
As of 2 p.m. Saturday, not much had changed from the 11 a.m. NHC report, other than declarations of a hurricane warning for Grand Cayman and a tropical storm watch for Jamaica, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac.
Also, as of 2 p.m. Saturday, the center of Ian was moving west at or near 16 mph, expected to hold steady through the night and become a hurricane today or tonight.
The storm is expected to turn northwest today, followed by a north-northwestward turn on Monday, approaching Cuba late Monday as a major hurricane, emerging over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, heading northward.
Maximum sustained winds Saturday afternoon were holding at 45 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extended outward up to 60 miles from the center.
Expected rainfall was 2-4 inches, 6 inches maximum, in the south of both Haiti and the Dominican Republic; 4-8 inches, 12 maximum, in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands; 6-10 inches, 14 maximum in west to central Cuba, and 1-3 inches, 5 maximum in the Florida Keys and South Florida.
Florida’s water management districts on Friday announced plans to mitigate for heavy rains across south and southwest Florida.
The storm was also expected to cause landslides in the elevated areas of the islands and both storm surge and coastal flooding throughout its path.