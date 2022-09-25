Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 87F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.