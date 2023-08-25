Mother Nature may have given Floridians a break in the last round of tropical storms, but the peak of hurricane season is just around the corner. Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1- Nov. 30 with the peak of the season appearing Sept. 10.
While there is not much to see on a map, meteorologists are keeping their eyes on a disturbance in the Northwestern Caribbean Sea. It is simply labeled “Disturbance 3” on official maps from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
For now, and probably the next couple of days, Disturbance 3 is a “broad area” of low pressure over Central America. The disturbance is slated to move into the Northwest Carribean Sea and could form into a tropical depression while it travels into the Gulf of Mexico early in the week. Officials at NOAA said there is only a 10% chance of formation over the next 48 hours. As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, chances for the disturbance to form are upgraded to a medium, or 60% chance, over the next seven days. According to NOAA, Florida could feel the impacts of the system by mid-week. It could just bring lots of rain, which parts of the coast really needs.
Hurricane Franklin drenched the island of Hispanola. As of Thursday afternoon, Franklin was a tropical storm located east of the Turks and Caicos Islands. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, Franklin had sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving northeast at 7 mph. Franklin could re-form into a hurricane this weekend. Franklin is not expected to hit the United states.
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, is an old saying. However, being prepared for a tropical storm or hurricane is the best defense against it. By now, hopefully, residents have their storm supplies at the ready.