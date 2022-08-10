SEBRING — Two cars collided on U.S. 27 at Lake Josephine Road, again.
Monday’s 3:49 p.m. crash had no fatalities, but paramedics took both drivers to local hospitals as a precaution.
“We’re here. We’re OK,” said Yuced Batista, daughter of one driver who arrived after the fact to check on her mother, whose silver 2015 Honda Civic sedan, northbound prior to the crash, landed in the ditch just beyond the intersection with severe front-end damage.
A black Toyota Prius, also with front end and passenger side damage, stopped in the outside northbound lane. Emergency workers spoke with a woman in that car. She was then transported.
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper, based on preliminary information, said the driver of the Prius attempted a left turn from Lake Josephine Drive to head north at the same time that the northbound Civic entered the intersection. He said the Prius driver might not have seen the Civic because of a vehicle in the northbound left-turn lane.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Engine 19 and Florida Department of Transportation road crews positioned trucks to divert backed-up traffic right onto Twitty Road, then left through the clear inside lane. Medic Units 36 and 41 responded from the Lake Placid area.
U.S. 27 at Lake Josephine Road/Twitty Road has a flashing caution light on a sharp curve where the north/south highway turns east/west, making for glare in the early and late daylight hours. It has a hill to the east, with many vehicles running downhill at full speed.
As recently as April of last year, a crash flipped a vehicle, ejecting people onto the roadway. The site also has an FDOT “drive carefully” marker in memory of Andy Vega, 24, of Sebring who died Nov. 5, 2013, when his Suzuki sportbike hit and spun a Chevrolet Avalanche that had pulled across the southbound lanes, spinning the truck, ripping off the tailgate and taking the visor off his helmet in front of him.
Firefighters said they’d seen several bad crashes at that spot. One pointed to several concrete bases on the shoulders where light posts used to stand before crashes took them out. The same firefighter, who lives down Lake Josephine Road, said he and his family don’t use the intersection. Instead they take South Orange Blossom Boulevard to State Road 66.
Many have called for a traffic signal at Lake Josephine Road, especially since Dollar General set up a store on the Twitty Road side, Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. has said FDOT plans instead to close the intersection to cross traffic, turning the open median cut to a pair of left-turn lanes for U.S. 27 traffic only.
Beyond the hill at Lake Josephine Road, FDOT has improved other median cuts to better facilitate U-turns, which Howerton recommends.
“I advise people, ‘Just be patient,’” Howerton said in July. “It’s not worth those 10 or 20 seconds you gain from pulling out in front of somebody. It will cost more time in the hospital.”