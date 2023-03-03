SEBRING — A cyclist was transported late Wednesday afternoon after his bicycle and a Ford truck collided along Kenilworth Boulevard.
Sebring Police Sgt. Sean Bueford said at the scene that the rider was conscious, and would be taken to HCA Florida Highlands Hospital, formerly Highlands Regional Medical Center, for examination.
No citations were issued at the time and the matter remains under investigation, said Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart. However, the cyclist – 19-year-old Ziare Madden of Sebring – was given a verbal warning.
The crash took place at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday where Persimmon Avenue crosses Kenilworth Boulevard.
Hart said the truck, driven by 68-year-old Rafael Santos-Lamboy of Sebring, was westbound at the time, with the bicycle riding eastbound along the adjacent sidewalk.
When the truck went to turn left at Persimmon Avenue, the cyclist also crossed Persimmon, and they hit.
When asked if the low angle of the sun was a factor, Hart said it was more likely inattentiveness on the part of the cyclist to the vehicle turning left on Persimmon.
The bike suffered no visible damage, other than a twisted seat. The same was true for the white Ford F-250 crew-cab FX4 Sport pickup.
Hart said the injuries to the cyclist were minor.
The scene was cleared quickly, with Cpl. Brandon Low wheeling away the bicycle and hanging it on the bike carrier installed on his patrol vehicle.
Sebring Fire Department sent Engine 14 and Highlands County Fire Rescue sent two medical units to the scene.
Hart cautions motorists and cyclists to make sure that they are paying attention to their surroundings and watching for all other vehicles, including those not like their own.