VENUS — The Florida Highway Patrol has released details from the fatal car crash that took the life of a Venus man. Carlos Martinez-Leon, 28, was pronounced dead on Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol has notified the next of kin.
This is the third fatality resulting in single-vehicle crashes in the first eight days of the new year. All three fatalities have been on rural roads.
According to the official press release, Martinez-Lopez was driving a 2011 Ford F-350 southbound on Old State Road 8 south of Pimlico Road when he approached a right-hand curve. The truck did not take the curve and continued to head southeast.
The truck continued across the northbound lane and left the road, before hitting a fence head-on and then hitting a tree head-on. The impact with the tree sent the truck spinning clockwise and came to a stop with the front end facing southwest on the east side of Old SR 8.
The FHP report shows Martinez-Lopez was not wearing a seat belt. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the wreck.
FHP has also released the name of another man who died in a motorcycle wreck early Monday morning near Lake Placid.
At 4 a.m. Monday, at the intersection of CR 621 and Cypress Isle Lane, 45-year-old Dale Ray Strang was thrown off his 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when it hit a wild hog that was in the roadway.
As he lay in the road, he was hit by another vehicle, which FHP troopers are still trying to identify and locate.
Anyone with information on the second vehicle is asked to call FHP at 239-938-1800 or FHP on a cell phone to give information.