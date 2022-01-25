Truck driving is an art
I just read the article in the Sunday Business (Highlands) News-Sun about the governor presenting South Florida State College $415,000 for their “Commercial Vehicle Driver Program.” I came to Highlands County in 1989, age 40, from South Florida with a new BA degree. With a background in retail management, I couldn’t find meaningful employment. Part-time Sears Catalog Store and Scotty’s. I finally gave up and saw there were plenty of jobs for OTR (over the road) truck drivers so I enrolled in Polk County Ridge Vo-Tech Commercial Truck Driving School and paid for it myself.
It became apparent that I could not back them up. ‘Elvis’ could back them up, but not me. I dropped out. But, instead of “Uncle Sam Needs You,” I get the feeling now “Uncle Ron Needs Me.”
What do you think? “It’s never too late to learn.” “Never give up.” At 73, I still feel the 70 MPH interstate breeze blowing across my bald head. SFSC get that “Student ID” ready?
PS: Doesn’t driving Rt. (US) 27 with a 5x8 utility trailer off and on for 30 years count as some additional experience? Most of the time I unhitched the trailer and moved it into my garage by hand because … you guessed it, I couldn’t back it up.
It’s an “art” particularly when it is 70 to 80 feet long.
Edward Hummell
Sebring