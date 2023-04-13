AVON PARK — A seemingly freak accident Wednesday morning ended up sending an 80-year-old man to the hospital with a leg injury.
The crash took place at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the vicinity of Sunshine Drive and Orange Avenue in the Lake Glenada RV Resort in Avon Park.
A black GMC four-door V-8 pickup and a lime-green golf cart collided, resulting in some bumper damage to the truck and extensive damage to the cart.
Capt. Robert Remick with Avon Park Fire Department said it appeared the truck, in the collision, pushed the golf cart 20-30 feet into the side of a house there at the scene.
As a result, the 80-year-old man driving the golf cart had his leg pinned, Remick said. He had to be freed by firefighters and other emergency personnel, who then transported him to AdventHealth Sebring.
Remick said he thought the man’s leg could have been fractured. However, park management reported that the man had a few “cuts and bruises” and expected to be released from the hospital later that night.
Both Remick and Scott Dressel, public information officer with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said that, initially, Aeromed helicopter was called, but the service declined to fly the man out given the heavy wind weather conditions.
Dressel said the other driver, according to information from dispatch reports, is 84. A full report on how the crash occurred is not yet available. Dressel said the Florida Highway Patrol was called in to investigate.
Lake Glenada RV Resort, at 2525 U.S. 27 South in Avon Park — south of College Drive on the east side of the highway, is a 23-acre lakefront community comprised of 212 RV and park model sites and 38 mobile home lots. Many residents use golf carts or mobility scooters to get around the park.