LAKE PLACID — A white Ford truck flipped over Friday afternoon in Lake Placid and the driver got flown out, according to public safety officials.
Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler said at approximately 3:45 p.m. Friday, the driver pulled across U.S. 27 from Arron Drive into the path of a black van used by the U.S. Postal Service. No mail was being transported, he said.
One person was transported to a hospital with others treated on the scene, Fansler reported. Highlands County sheriff’s officials reported at least one person airlifted.
Also, sheriff’s officials said the “third lane,” or outside lane, was closed during the cleanup, with traffic moving smoothly but slowly through the other two lanes.