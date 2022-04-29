SEBRING — Deidre Cantara of Sebring attempted a left turn Wednesday afternoon into DeSoto Square and got hit.
The blow rolled her crimson 2016 F150 4x4 crew-cab pickup and spun it 90 degrees. After a tumble, it landed upright atop an overflow drain in an adjacent retention pond.
Neither 32-year-old Cantara nor her 9-year-old male passenger were hurt, but the other driver — 56-year-old Gerald Hampton of Avon Park — was transported for possible injuries. His condition was unknown as of press time Thursday, but his injuries were not known to be life-threatening.
The front of Hampton’s black 1999 Ford Ranger was crushed in. Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart reports that, according to a witness, Hampton didn’t have time to stop before the crimson truck pulled in front of him.
Cantara was cited with failure to yield the right of way, Hart reports.
The collision took place at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. Cantara was southbound and had pulled into the left turn lane for DeSoto Square, Hart said. Meanwhile another car, driven by the witness, was in the northbound left turn lane, also waiting for traffic.
Hampton was northbound in the center lane. Hart did not know whether or not Cantara could see oncoming traffic around the other vehicle.
However, he did say that when through traffic has a green light at that intersection, left-turning traffic does not have a protected green arrow. They may go, he said, but only if it is clear to do so.
The Florida Department of Transportation has begun to install flashing yellow arrows alongside the turning arrow signals at U.S. 27 intersections through Highlands County, when new signals are installed or upgraded. Such signals are in place along Sebring Parkway and at Shop 16 Road, by the Walmart Supercenter in Avon Park.
State and local traffic operations officials have said that the flashing yellow arrows should help remind drivers to yield to oncoming traffic. Where they aren’t installed, turning traffic must still use caution and yield to oncoming cars.