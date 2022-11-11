AVON PARK — A crash on Nov. 4 allegedly sent both drivers and three passengers to hospitals, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash took place at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on Avon Pines Road, east of Avon Park, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, based on 911 Consolidated Dispatch reports.
FHP lists the crash at 7:20 p.m. Nov. 4 on East Avon Pines Road at South Boulevard, between a 2017 Kubota and a 2018 GMC truck.
Sheriff’s officials said that the Kubota was a UTV, a utility task vehicle, with four occupants. The GMC, reportedly, was pulling a trailer. FHP confirmed the number of passengers in the UTV.
Although FHP did not have names, troopers reported the driver of the Kubota, an 18-year-old male, and the driver of the truck, a 37-year-old male, both received serious injuries.
Passengers in the UTV were a man and two women from Avon Park, ages 18, 21 and 46. All got injured.
Allegedly, the UTV was in the middle of the road when the two collided, sheriff’s officials said. FHP reports that both vehicles were eastbound, with the UTV in front.
When the driver of the UTV stopped in the eastbound lane, FHP reports the truck, coming from behind, braked but ran into the back of the UTV.
The driver of the truck was transported to AdventHealth Sebring, along with two passengers from the UTV. The driver of the UTV and one of his passengers were flown to Lakeland Regional Hospital.
No citations or charges have been reported, as of yet.