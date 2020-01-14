LAKE PLACID — A traffic crash on Highlands County roads has resulted in the fourth fatality of the year, again involving a single vehicle crash.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, Kenny Lee Jenkins, 42, of Lake Placid, died late Sunday when the 2000 Freightliner semi he was driving went off the road after colliding with a cow.
Around 11:50 p.m. Jenkins was driving westbound on State Road 70 approaching County Road 29 when the front right of his semi tractor collided with a cow in the roadway. The truck was reportedly redirected in a northwesterly direction causing the front right side of the truck to then collide with a guardrail, barb wire fence and a tree on the westbound shoulder of SR 70.
Upon collision with the tree, Jenkins was ejected. The use of alcohol is not suspected. Jenkins was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.
This was the fourth fatality since Jan. 1, each of which has taken place on rural roads.
Carlos Martinez-Leon, 28, of Venus, died Jan. 8 when his truck failed to negotiate a curve at Old State Road 8 south of Pimlico Road. Dale Ray Strang, 45, of Lake Placid, died Jan. 6 when his Harley-Davidson motorcycle hit a wild hog at the intersection of County Road 621 and Cypress Isle Lane. Troy Lee Jones, 31, of Sebring, died Jan. 1 when his car left the roadway, entering a private driveway and colliding with a barb wire fence and then an abandoned building.