Has anyone questioned why so many religions in society and if they teach the word of God correctly and do they all align the same?
Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life and no one goes to the father accept through me,” John 14:6, KJV. Pontius Pilate asked of Jesus, “WHAT IS TRUTH?”
Looking straight into Jesus’s eyes, both Pontius Pilate and his wife were looking at truth. His wife had an inkling. Without Jesus, there is no truth and any other truth is a false way, he is the only way and he is, THE ONLY WAY TO ETERNAL LIFE!
So, why so many religions? What do they teach and what does Jesus want us to know for salvation and do they all align?
All have sinned and fall short of God’s glory, Romans 3:23, KJV. If all have sinned, how are we saved?
From Adam to Moses, 2,500 years, there was no law, no ten commandments, how were they saved? Religion tells you, YES, Jesus died on the cross for your sins but, YOU MUST DO SOMETHING — like tithe, be water baptized, repent, go to church, confess, help the poor, pray the sinner’s prayer, take Jesus into your heart. Religion will point you to the four gospels, John, Luke, Matthew and Mark and also to James 2:17-22, KJV.
Faith without works is dead. 2 Timothy 2:15, KJV., wrote by our apostle Paul states, you must divide the word rightly, which means, who is the author, who is he writing to and during what period of time! The gospels were written by the 12 Apostles to the Jews only, not Gentiles. Nowhere in the four gospels are Gentiles spoken to or spoken of for only two exceptions, the Samaritan woman and Cornelius who were mentioned under God’s sovereign plan.
Gentiles are all people who are not Jews. The Jews had to believe WHO Jesus was, the Christ!! Today, we have to believe WHAT Christ has done!! The Jews had to repent, be water baptized and believe that Jesus was the Christ, a WORKS SALVATION!!! All pointing to the real salvation, Jesus on the cross, the real blood sacrifice, ONE BLOOD SACRIFICE FOR ALL FOR ALL TIME!
The Jews rejected Jesus as their king and savior and God raised Saul of Tarsus on the road of Damascus to be the Apostle to the Gentiles, Acts 9: 1-7, KJV, Romans 11:13, KJV., Galatians 1:16, KJV.
As Moses did, Paul went to Mount Siani, in Arabia for three years to learn from a glorified Christ in what he had to teach the gentiles as Moses had to get the ten commandments from God for the Jewish people, Galatians 1:17,18 KJV. Christ completed everything on the cross that us humans could not, he fulfilled the law, the ten commandments, completed all works and said on the cross, IT IS FINISHED! Which means, he did it all and NO HUMAN can add to it, like tithing, water baptism, Sabbath days, church going, repenting, confessing or anything else, Ephesians 2:8,9, KJV., Romans 11:6, KJV., Romans 9:16, KJV., Romans 8:3, KJV., Galatians 2:21, KJV., Galatians 5: 4, KJV., Romans 4:1-7, KJV., Galatians 2:16, KJV.
Anyone adding any human works to what Christ has done on the cross will pay dearly, revelation 22: 18, KJV. Any one that adds human works to what Christ has done, calls him a liar. When he said on the cross, IT IS FINISHED, IT’S EXACTLY WHAT IT MEANS, FINISHED! As the same, when he finished creation, he sat down and said, it was good. No humans needed to help!
Back to Paul, he was saved by faith alone and not by any works, the thief on the cross was saved by faith alone without human works. All works prior to the cross had to be done such as repent, water baptism, tithing, Sabbath days etc., because, Christ had not accomplished these things until he went to the cross to do so. The religious denominations are still hanging onto a works salvation, YOU HAVE TO DO SOMETHING! Our salvation is simply to believe, 1 Corinthians 15: 1-4, KJV., believe in your heart and not your mind. God reads the heart, how contrite are you that Christ died on the cross, was buried for three days and now the important part, he was resurrected bodily.
This resurrection gives us the hope for our resurrection in that he defeated death, all of the world’s sins so we can have LIFE AND AGAIN, back to John 14:6 and John 3:16 KJV., Jesus said, I am the way, the life and the truth that whosever believeth, will have everlasting life. He so loves us all, that he did this to give us the free gift of eternal life. Yes, people it is a FREE GIFT and you do not do works for a gift, Ephesians 2: 8,9, KJV.
Who could turn their backs on eternal life with God to go to the lake of fire forever??? The ten commandments cannot save, it only convicts. It shows us that we are sinners and in need of a savoir, which was Jesus Christ who paid our DEBT IN FULL and through his mercy, we can have everlasting life in glory. He did what we could not do and being perfect, he was the perfect sacrifice and his blood was perfect to defeat all sins and death for all! Romans, 3: 18-31, KJV, Ephesians 2:13, KJV, Ephesians 2:1-3, KJV.
Without the spilling of his blood, there would be NO REMMISSION OF SINS!!! Hebrews 10:19, KJV., Hebrews 9:22, KJV., Romans 3:25, KJV. Folks, religious denominations are cults and only leading you into the lake of fire everlasting. You need to crack THE BOOK open and read and I mean the authorized 1611 KING JAMES VERSION bible and not any other false written book. In a future writing, I will prove the KING JAMES VERSION bible only!! Paul said, deception and false teachers will increase as we get closer to the end, 2 Timothy 4:3,4, KJV. Beware of ones who want your money and fill you with empty words. This is NO GAME, it’s your eternal life!
Viewpoints are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.