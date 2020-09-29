Do you want to live in a Communist country? The definition of Socialist/Communism is: Communism and Socialism are umbrella terms referring to two left-wing schools of economic thought; both oppose Capitalism.
If you elect Joe Biden, you will be voting for a Communist/Socialist government.
Joe Biden is not capable of running this country – so the vice president? Democratic Party will be running the country and Joe Biden. Is this what you want?
Go vote for President Trump who cares for our country.
H.A. Welch
Sebring