I promised myself not to respond to the Trump haters because, what's the use, their minds are unchangeable and their faces are set, but while I'm under my hide-in-place order, why not verbally smack them around a bit. They remind me of one of those old toys, the "Etchasketch," where you can just shake it and then rewrite the truth as you see it, and repeat.
President Trump did more to save lives by the travel bans than anyone, what about that?
He has had more experience navigating disasters than any of those pinheads in Washington, ensconced in stupidity. Try to get a multi million dollar project through Washington's road blocks today, like he has done many times. Nancy should get her nose out of her tractor trailer size freezers, wipe the ice cream off her nose and help the American businesses and citizen.
He said to let the states handle what they can, and the Federal government take over what the states can't, check the Constitution!
The testing kits and preparedness was a debacle brought to us by ... TA DA ... the previous administration.
All their whining and moaning is just a bunch of malarkey to me.
Anyway I feel better now, think I'll go play my 5,000th game of free cell.
Jay Broker
Sebring