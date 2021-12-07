Trump got things done
Read the “Your View” letter stating that President Trump used his office for personal gain. What kind of alternate, convoluted, closed mind universe do these people exit in?
They close there mind to the fact that Biden, along with every other career politician, has lived off our tax money for years and years. They have a great income, expense account, wonderful retirement, can vote themselves a raise and in control of all the buttons.
Also no accountability, all because people like this person’s article are blinded by hype, large media spin, and a willingness to shut their mind’s door.
Convoluted because they are so gullible to place feelings over facts and leave the adults to clean up the awful mess their heroes create. They run to every pseudo supposedly, world-changing bill concocted by the liberal-like sheep, only to have the usual aw shucks, well we tried excuse, while they count their money. Don’t know about all you folks but this guy is really tired of the same old, same old, we need to start speaking up.
Closed minded because no matter what the truth is, they hang on to their hate for President Trump who thought of America first. Yes he is rough, mouthy, with little imperial majesty like these people think the liberals have, but when said and done he got more done in one term than most presidents.
I just wonder, are these real or some sort of bad dream?
Jay Broker
Sebring