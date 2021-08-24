SEBRING — Tuesday night the Highlands Tea Party will be hosting Trump insider Barry Plans. He has managed numerous Republican campaigns for Florida House and Senate.
Plans joined the Trump campaign in 2015. Following Trump’s election he went to Washington, DC where he was assigned to the “Beach Head Team,” where he spent four years as an advisor.
Plans will be discussing what he and the Trump administration accomplished over the four years of Trump’s presidency and will talk about what he is doing currently to help find, vet and verify candidates for down ballot races for 2022 and beyond.
The former president has been vocal about backing candidates running for office, including both state and federal positions across the country.
A resident of Florida for over 35 years, Plans spent many years working in film and video productions, both in New York and Florida. Currently, he works at Kennedy Space Center as well as The Republican Party of Florida in Tallahassee.
The Highlands Tea Party meets each Tuesday evening at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring. Social time is at 5:30 p.m., meeting is at 6 p.m.