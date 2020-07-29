It seems ironic that this country has the best man in the presidential office that can bring us through these terrible times. Joe Biden, on the other hand, is simply a puppet of the former Democratic Party that is now the socialist party.
Another name for socialism is communism.
In other words, the leadership is in the hands of a few at the top and everybody else eating out of garbage cans are taxed to death as well. Our young people have been brainwashed in the schools to believe that everything free is good. Unfortunately, this form of government results in loss of freedom. Let someone go to China and start burning the Chinese flag and see what happens to them. Where are the Chinese scientists who tried to warn the world about the Chinese virus? Where are they now?
A while back a pundit wrote in the paper that they were a devout conservative Republican but they also were a never-Trumper. That is an oxymoron statement if I ever heard one. The only thing I can say is if you do not vote, stay on the porch and do not bark.
Ross Johnson
Sebring