I have followed politics very closely over the years reading and hearing both conservative and progressive news reports. I have also sought out political facts from many solid sources. Although I have never submitted an opinion letter to a newspaper or any publication, I feel compelled to do so now. I am hoping that my observations below will express to some degree the view of the millions of citizens who recently voted for Donald Trump.
The following are versions of statements, (with my personal modifications), that I have gathered from various sources listing some of his many accomplishments:
The “incompetent” president in the White House just brokered two Middle East Peace Accords, something that 71 years of political intervention and endless war failed to produce.
The “warmonger” in the White House is the first president that has not engaged us in a foreign war since Eisenhower.
The “racist” in the White House has had the greatest impact on the economy, bringing jobs, and lowering unemployment to the Black and Latino population of any other president including Obama.
The “naive” president in the White House has exposed the deep, widespread, and long-standing corruption in the FBI, the CIA, the NSA, and the mainstream media (including pollsters).
The “weak” president in the White House turned NATO around and had them start paying their fair share of membership dues.
The “loser” in the White House initially turned our relationship with the Chinese around, brought hundreds of businesses back to the U.S., and revived the economy. After China released COVID-19 on the world, our President took unprecedented steps to fight it and aggressively included the private sector to assist in the fight. He took the bold action of creating “operation warp speed,” which has produced a COVID-19 vaccine in historic time. We still don’t have a vaccine for SARS, MERS, Ebola, or a host of other diseases that arose during previous administrations.
The “clown” in the White House has accomplished the appointment of three Supreme Court Justices and close to 300 Federal judges.
This same “clown” in the White House lowered our taxes, almost doubled the standard deduction on your IRS return to $12,400 for singles, and to $24,800 for Married Filing Jointly. Moreover, his economic policies have caused the stock market to grow to record levels, significantly increasing the retirement account balances for millions of citizens.
The president who supposedly “disrespects” the Armed Forces has spearheaded the rebuilding of our military due to extreme neglect by prior Administrations and improved the medical benefits for veterans.
The “greedy” president in the White House works for free, and contributes 100% of his presidential salary to charity.
I understand that some people do not like Trump’s personality and style, and many utterly hate and despise him. I personally like his energy, strong personality, strength, honesty and decisiveness. During my lifetime, President Trump is by far the most “authentic” person who has served as president.
Of the 12 presidents who have served during my lifetime, President Trump has unquestionably been the most effective, despite the extremely partisan and unprecedented attacks from the mainstream press, the entertainment industry, academia, Silicon Valley, and social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc.). Trump’s only acknowledged support seems to come almost entirely from the 72-plus million rank-and-file Americans who enthusiastically voted for him in this last election.
I feel all Americans should be grateful that President Trump is insisting on ensuring that our election system is producing fair and legally confirmed results. It is important for the future of our country that we have faith and trust in our current and future election process. Hopefully, the Senate will remain a Republican majority or we may see a new America emerging.
God bless Donald Trump – the most unappreciated president in my lifetime. He fought for the American people, expanded the Republican Party in numbers and diversity, and his followers love him.
