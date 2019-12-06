Representative (Greg) Steube glossed over an important distinction in his comments to the House Judiciary Committee today (Wednesday). He said that the Mueller report had absolved President Trump of collusion. This is incorrect.
The charge for which Mueller failed to find sufficient evidence was conspiracy: There was insufficient proof of direct collaboration with the Russians to devise specific plans on how to interfere in the U.S. presidential election. However, Manafort and Gates gave polling data to the Russians, which allowed them to target divisive and false posts to susceptible voters in order to subvert the 2016 election more effectively.
This is collusion, and Trump is responsible given that it was his top campaign staff that engaged in it. Furthermore, this encouragement of foreign interference is consistent with his more recent behavior towards Ukraine. It is for good reason that many have favored Trump's impeachment since 2016.
Eric Bittman
Amherst, Massachusetts