This is a rebuttal to a past article titled “What is sociopathy?” Of course, it doesn’t take a 4-year-old to know who it was directed towards. This writer describes this person as a womanizer but, claims to be a Christian making himself shameless and a psychopath. The writer also throws in the words, self-righteous, hypocrite and with no sense of decency.
The writer now goes into a deeper subject about the person being a fascist similar to Hitler and Mussolini. The writer finally states that, Americans, aka Trump supporters, suffer from historical amnesia, as we knew no history.
I blog quite a bit and read the same from the far left and wonder where they get their brains, but again, let’s educate our far left citizens here.
First, what is Fascism? It’s a one-party dictatorship and work for a totalitarian one-party state. Well, if you had one party here ruling, we would either be far right or far left by now. Nancy would say yes to everything Trump would want. Uhm, funny, that’s not happening.
Now, let’s look at what Nazism is. Hitler was a Nazi and the writer described the so-call person like Hitler. Nazism (National Socialism), political beliefs associated with the Nazi party. What is this or what did they stand for? The National Socialist German Workers’ Party, or Nazi Party, grew into a mass movement and ruled Germany through totalitarian means from 1933 to 1945 under the leadership of Adolf Hitler (1889-1945). Founded in 1919 as the German Workers’ Party, the group promoted German pride and anti-Semitism, and expressed dissatisfaction with the terms of the Treaty of Versailles, the 1919 peace settlement that ended World War I (1914-1918) and required Germany to make numerous concessions and reparations.
Now, let’s end this education. Hitler, killed 6 million Jews along with Mussolini, destroyed cities and countries in the billions, hated the Jews with a passion, had absolutely no regard of anyone but himself. A true-anti-Christ as Antiochus Epiphanes. The only thing that Hitler was short of was flatteries.
This country has socialists and they are Democrats, and another way to call them are democratic socialists.
Now, let’s see who the real killers are in this country: the killing of 66 million babies, aka abortion; for open borders; for criminals; are anti-cop; are anti-ICE agents; are anti-American Exceptalism, who believe in anarchy as we see now. Should I go on?
Our current president is a tough man and the liberals can’t beat him honestly. He had great teachers in the real world to deal with to build his buildings, the dumb liberal New York City Council, The Mafia and the unions and he learned well. He is beating China, Iran, got what he wanted from Mexico, Canada and the liberal Euro-nations. God works his plan that unbelievers do not see, but he installed Trump. Everybody had Trump losing by a landslide.
We should have lost the Revolutionary War by sheer numbers. Israel should have lost the six-day war by sheer numbers and Israel became a state in 1948 as prophecy stated in the Bible hundreds of years ago. Again, God will show his power by taking this country down to the abyss with the virus and riots, but bring it back just before the election where Trump will win while the libby media continue to downplay it.
Bruce Tooker is a Sebring resident. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.