Well, we are up against it now. We have a world pandemic caused by the coronavirus, which we know little about.
We would be ahead of the game if President Trump had not held back the truth. He knew about this virus at the end of November, beginning of December and instead of taking the bull by the horns and putting together a recovery plan, this pathological liar and incurable narcissist not only didn’t tell the people of this country but also told Sec. Steve Munichin, once known, to keep the numbers low to protect his reelection.
For the President of the United States, who took an oath to protect the citizens of this country, to lie is incredible. It boggles the mind to think how far ahead we would be now.
How can South Korea test 5,000 citizens a day and we are only getting started now? Florida has thousands and thousands of senior citizens and vets.
We all can imagine what will happen when this virus hits Highlands County. At the moment, there have been no reported cases in Highlands County. You can understand this as there hasn’t been any testing. How do you know if the person you are standing near is not a carrier?
Think about this. Panic can ensue in such a scenario. Donald Trump’s base has said, “Don’t listen to what he says, that’s just Trump. Watch what he does.” What has he done? He called the coronavirus a hoax started by the Democrats. He downplayed the entire pandemic that was spreading throughout the world.
Listening to what people say is a must. It shows their character, what they are thinking and how they are reacting to any situation. This man does not have any character and this hiding of the facts to protect himself proves just that. Thank goodness we have informed, well-educated doctors in this country who tell us the truth with no frills.
President Obama formed a pandemic task force after the Ebola outbreak for just such a situation. What does President Trump do? He dismantles the agency and lowers the budget of the CDC. What did he do with the money? The CDC helps to keep this country safe. They should have more money, not less.
The handling of this entire pandemic in our country clearly shows the failure of leadership on the part of our president. My mother used to say, “You are a day late and a dollar short.“ This is where we are now.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring