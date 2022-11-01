Trump Legal Troubles

A box bearing the words “The Trump Corp,” “The Trump Payroll Corp,” and “Allen Weisselberg,” is brought to a courtroom as lawyers arrive to criminal court, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in New York.

 JOHN MINCHILLO/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars.

Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial for criminal tax fraud — on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by top officials to avoid paying taxes on those fringe benefits.

