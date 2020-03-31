Hurricane Andrew struck South Florida in 1926 and did $22 billion of damage. My father went down to that area in 1927 to harvest the bumper crop of forest trees the hurricane winds blew down. I was born down there, but my family moved to Jacksonville.
I have often wondered about that exceptionally strong hurricane but recently I have learned that President Donald Trump was responsible. But he was not born yet!
It just does not matter. Trump pokes his chin upward and that makes him responsible for every catastrophe.
Ralph Bell
Lake Placid
Editor's note: The hurricane of 1926, called the "Great Miami," that struck Miami accrued $100 million in damage. Hurricane Andrew struck in 1992 and caused $26.5 billion in damage.