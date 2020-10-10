Election day is almost upon us, perhaps the most important of our time. The choices have never been so clear cut: if you want murder of the unborn any time vote Biden, if you support Antifa, looting, and lawlessness vote Biden, if you support same sex marriage, transvestites using whatever restroom they want vote Biden ... Well, I could continue, but you get the picture. So Christian, if you can rectify the above with scripture then I guess vote Biden.
I would like to outline what Trump has accomplished in three years (you know, proven leadership, ie he is on record for saying the COVID-19 is bad but played it down, that's what a leader does, not inciting mass hysteria but working behind the scenes to find solutions. Reminder: When he closed the boarders while at the same time being called racist and other names and Queen Nancy walked around China Town saying come on down, the waters fine. Hmmm). Trump then continued to put himself at risk while Basement Joe hid out ...
Oh his accomplishments? How about best economy in 50 years or just putting American first, or the Platinum act that injects millions into Black communities or how bout [sic] protection of the unborn or, well, having the audacity to say, hey God made male and female, no option.
Would I vote for Trump to lead my denomination? Hmm, no, but to lead this Great Republic.
Oh one more thing, church, you can't vote for the devil on Tuesday and worship God on Sunday.
Rev. Jim Scaggs
Pastor
Parkway FWBC