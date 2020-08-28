I mailed a birthday card to my son-in-law on July 13th to arrive in ample time for his birthday. I was waiting to hear a reaction as it was a very funny card. I never received one. On or about August 10th, the Post Office returned the card to me with a yellow label pasted across the envelope stating, “Unable to deliver. Vacant.”
My son-in-law has lived at this address for 15 years. I have sent the card back to him using the same address. I shall see what happens now.
This is just an example of one small item that never got delivered.
We have more than 18,000,000 veterans in this country and I’m sure more than half have prescriptions delivered from the Veterans Administration by post. What about the elderly who need life saving medicine and receive it through the mail? Will their medicine take two or three extra weeks to deliver?
It was a woman postmaster in a small town in Montana who first discovered that something was amiss. Those wonderful green or blue mail boxes that people in rural and urban areas rely on to deposit their mail were being taken away by truck. Literally, they were being uprooted, deposited on a truck and driven away. There are many towns, small cities and villages in this country that do not have access to mail delivery as we know it.
There has been enough of an outcry that the public has been told that the removal of these mail boxes is now on hold until after the election. Sorting machines have also been removed from various Post Offices across the country. These machines cost over $1,000,000. each. Where are they now?
Do you see how President Donald Trump is little by little destroying our country? As I have written before, it only takes one man. Read your history, Hitler, Tojo, Mussolini, Stalin are the ones that come to mind.
The Post Office first made our 13 colonies the United States of America. Since when have we ever had to defend our country from the President of the United States? We can do something about this. November 3rd is the day.
Judith Eckstein
Sebring