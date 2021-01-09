Yesterday’s (Wednesday) Trump incited coup attempt was unsuccessful, but historic.
Now his supporters have to look at the attack on our Congress and decide if this is who they are or do they want to help repair our democratic republic. If you see yourselves smashing doors and windows and raising a confederate flag (like those recently sold at the intersection of 27 and Bayview) over the Congressional buildings, then I see little hope for you.
If you see yourself as something else, I urge you to take back your party and help restore our shredded national reputation.
James Upchurch
Sebring