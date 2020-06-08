Read Kathleen Parker's article titled "If headlines were images," and the national media will never get it. The country voted President Trump in because so many Americans had lip service and no voice in our government, and hopefully will vote him in again.
No matter how the current national media reports half truths and unnamed sources, they will not deter us.
She did say one thing I agreed with however in her third paragraph to "stop reading if you want to have a pleasant day."
So, let the army of reporters use their hoses full of hateful words to try to put out the fire of support of Trump supporters.
As the kids say "blah, blah, blah, we can"t hear you."
Jay Broker
Sebring