SEBRING — Trump supporters gathered en masse Saturday to ride through Highlands County in support of their candidate for president.
Estimates of the number of cars in their caravan varied from 290 to as many as 389, while estimates of the crowd size for the festival that preceded and followed the trip varied from 400-600 people to as many as 1,400 for an after-ride event with live music.
Scott Kirouac, Republican candidate for Board of County Commission District 3, led the Pledge of Allegiance for the event, which also included an invocation and singing of the national anthem.
Kirouac, who filmed the departure but did not drive in the event, said the route went north on U.S. 27 to Stryker Road in Avon Park, then turned back south all the way to Heartland Boulevard in Lake Placid.
Participants drove from there to Interlake Boulevard and back to U.S. 27 to return to the starting point on the south end of the Sebring Square parking lot.
Some people joined along the way, Kirouac said.
“There was a lot of camaraderie,” Kirouac said.
Event organizer John Cooke, who drove in the caravan, told of “crowds of people in lawn chairs” along the route.
“There were a lot of American-loving patriots,” Cooke said. “Happy that patriotism is back.”
He said the Shannon Reed Band and Joe Lewis, a local DJ, provided entertainment after the ride.
Cooke said Kaylee Tuck, GOP candidate for Florida House of Representatives District 55, also joined the crowd at the beginning of the event.
At the end of the event, he said, people stayed behind to clean up.