President Donald Trump shakes hands with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he arrives at Tyndall Air Force Base to view damage from Hurricane Michael, and attend a political rally, May 8, 2019, at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. 

 EVAN VUCCI/AP FILE PHOTO

WASHINGTON — Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have been on a collision course from the start.

Eying the Florida governor as his most formidable foe within the Republican Party, the former president has sought to keep DeSantis in his place, often noting the role his endorsement played in lifting the relatively obscure congressman to the leader of one of America’s largest states.

