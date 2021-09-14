Trump was better president
In the Your View section I once again forced myself to read another unrequited, vengeful, untrue, spewing hate diatribe, about how awful President Trump was and also how all the other similar letters never come close to the whole story.
President Trump knew who he worked for, thought of America first, and was lied about in the national media, which has completely lost its way and is completely unbelievable now.
Never minimized the faith in God, the Father, Son and Holy Spirit that lead us to be the most prosperous nation in the world.
Never lied about what he thought.
Never sat on his bottom and lived off the overburdened taxpayers of the country.
Never swam in the sea of nepotism so pervasive in our national government.
Never had the media searching every word to pounce.
Never had the national media lead a disappointingly large group of Americans around by nose rings to plow their fields of misinformation.
Never had a family with fists full of money from foreign sources, Trump worked for his money.
Biden has done all the above and more along with most of the Democratic Party, which has been hijacked by the America last group.
Lately, I heard President Biden say we are running out of patience with a certain group of Americans, which is scary because that’s the same thing Joseph Goebbels said about the Jewish people before the Nazis tried to kill them all.
Jay Broker
Sebring