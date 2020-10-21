Fellow citizens of Highlands County, we have just a few weeks before the country and the world will know what will happen to our country.
In this last 75 years, our system of government has seen a drastic change. It is like a cartoon of the Road Runner and Wile E Coyote, where the one party always outwits, outsmarts, and outtalks the other party and the old pushover Republicans say gosh, golly, and gosh by golly, and play their part. Then the two get together and split the sheep they grabbed while we weren't looking.
They constantly think of ways to steal more from us hard-working Americans which they use as their own.
Finally, it seems we are controlled by laws passed on emotions, revenge, favoritism for anything perceived as past unfairness, and just plain stupidity.
Any citizen should see what will happen to our America if someone who is too frail to handle the job wins. America will be taken over and run by an elitist mob who have no concern for the average American other than useful idiots.
Please think before you vote. It's too important to cast aside the America we know and have fought for so hard, for a pile of empty rhetoric that you know in your heart is the same old thing you have heard as long as Joe Biden has been in office.
I know his personality drives us crazy, but Donald Trump will protect our America.
Jay Broker
Sebring