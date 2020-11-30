This is an invitation to each Democrat in Highlands County and throughout this one nation under God.
In 2016, Donald J. Trump was elected to the office of President of the United States. Your candidate for president in 2016 “knew” she would be elected, but she wasn’t.
Donald J. Trump began fulfilling the promises he made to the people of this nation and has continued to do so.
When more than 100% of registered voters in an area appear to have voted and a dog was registered to vote and had that vote count for a Democrat there is something drastically wrong with the general election of President and Vice-President in 2020. Mr. Biden claims to be a Catholic and is shown coming out of a Catholic church. Mr. Biden will face God at some time in the future and will be judged. That’s one decision no one can tamper with in my belief system.
President Trump’s actions and accomplishments have been attacked and/or denied not only be Democrats but by much of the motivational media.
Jan. 20, 2021 is in the future. It is past time for truth to be told. Highlands County voters were a majority for Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence. It was my pleasure to work at a polling place for the first time in the most recent general elections.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring