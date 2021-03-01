There have been submissions to the paper complaining about letters posted that went against sensitive feelings over the Trump administration. It's considered negative if you didn't embrace that toxic regime and kiss the ring of their Anointed One.
The Trump administration was the most toxic pestilence to hit this government since Herbert Hoover sent us into a disastrous Depression. We were saddled with a mentally challenged scam artist whose lone goal was to become dictator of America. He orchestrated an attempted coup to overthrow the national election because he couldn't handle rejection.
Four years we endured the tedium of insults, tantrums, self glorification and outright lies. I don't care if this truth seems negative. I'm not interested in your approval or permission. Professing the embrace of Christianity does nothing to justify the attack opinions not in line with yours.
Sometimes the truth is negative but as long as exaltation continues to be heaped upon this duly rejected hack, I will continue to call it out for what it is. I'm sorry if you're offended.
Horace Markley
Sebring