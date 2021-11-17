Truth has nothing to fear
It is easy to hide behind the pen and he is at it again. Previously he claimed the Bible was filled with contradictions: “The truth is the KJV has so many contradictions that they flow out of the pages like water turned to wine.” I answered him and no reply. In a later article, he showed his superior (?) intelligence with such brilliant statements as: “Someone who subjects themselves before a brief system that celebrates ritualistic cannibalism and who worships a dead man nailed onto a cross isn’t in a position to judge.” And recently he has relied on a documentary, “The Family,” as the source of information and intelligence. It is interesting to note that he did not tell who released the documentary and where.
It is very obvious that this man does not like the Bible and its teachings. I have asked him this question before: “Sir, have you read the Bible with an open mind?”
Tragically many of his statements are based on false teachers and not the Truth. Abraham Vereide, Franklin Graham, etc. are not the authority. The subversive group (as you call them) The Family or The Fellowship likewise have no authority in Christianity. You apparently like such groups because they add fuel to your fire. Please sir, go to the real source if you are honest.
As I said before: “Again, I challenge you. We know what you do not believe. You are a living being, the earth is physically present and the universe exists. How? Apparently, learning from your previous letters, you have all the answers so let us hear them. I and other readers await your answers.”
If you are an atheist or an advocate of evolution, what is your evidence? It is easy for us to conclude that you think you have a better, more intelligent way, so let’s hear it. Put it out there so it can be examined and you will be forced to defend it. Do you have the nerve or will you continue to hide behind the pen? Truth has nothing to fear.
Frank Parker
Sebring