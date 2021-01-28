I read with interest the articles on Bible subjects. The recent article on the "sinner's prayer" caught my attention. The author was right that the "sinner's prayer" is of human origin with no Biblical bases.
Then he turns and promotes another man-made doctrine, "The Bible clearly teaches a person is not saved by prayers, rather he's saved by faith ALONE." His article is replete with such references: "faith ALONE"; "ONLY by faith"; "believe ONLY." (caps added)
As with the "sinner's prayer" doctrine, so with this "faith only" doctrine that both are based on human creeds, not the Bible. Yes, even the KJV. Did you note that not one scripture was quoted to prove "faith ONLY." This doctrine had its origin in the times of the Reformation.
In his effort to preach "faith only" he mentioned "a sinner must repent" and "Repentance happens the minute you believe. Repentance is of changing course and by believing you have changed course." But, what happened to "faith ONLY"?
It's interesting in the KJV the only time "faith" and "only" are connected is James 2:24: "You see then that a man is justified by works, and not by faith only." Of course, this must be understood in the context of the chapter.
I am thankful we still have the freedom of speech to discuss such things openly. Truth is consistent, doctrines of men are contradictory.
Frank Parker
Sebring