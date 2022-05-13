Truth, justice and the American way
So, the three headlines in the Wednesday, May 4, Highlands News-Sun somehow had me thinking about “Superman.”
“Truth, Justice and the American Way” the announcer used to say. Today’s newspaper seemed to cover everything pretty well.
Truth: It had a frontpage article about whether or not Highlands County government should inform perspective land buyers if the land is subject to flooding. Tell the truth. Leave it to a county lawyer to come up with its not government’s job to protect the citizen but the citizen’s responsibility to protect themselves by doing due diligence. So much for truth at the county offices?
Justice seems like a normal day at the Highlands County Courthouse when citizens have taken the criminal justice system into their own hands and of course, “Bubba knows best.” Five minutes browsing the print, TV or internet media any “strange visitors from another planet” who land here will quickly realize … We is nuts. Normal day jurors discussing “race,” “crime” while roaming the halls at the Highlands County Courthouse just ‘Good Ole God Fearing Folks.’
Whew finally, “American Way”: A local young man high school/dual enrollment SFSC trade school, military, Police Academy and the “way” presented itself and we have “Superman” of sorts and rightfully deserved. Saving a child’s life.
Wednesday, May 4, 2022, not your normal Highlands News-Sun read. (Staff writers) Phil (Attinger), John (Guerra), Kim (Moody), mild mannered reporters for a great county newspaper, fight a never-ending battle for Truth, Justice and the American Way.”
Edward Hummell
Sebring