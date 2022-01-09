Some people wear blinders and only see one truth. They seem to think being “communist, socialistic fascist, leftist Marxist, or worse” are compatible in a Republic as ours, with individual freedoms. I would like to know what might be worse than “communist, socialistic fascist, leftist Marxist, or worse.” They destroy a Republic as ours.
It seems more than “The Land of Oz” is being made real by destroying this Republic under mob rule and violence.
President Trump was not voted as perpetual leader but he did expose election problems. Election boards that did not keep accurate rolls. Legal voters competed with illegal votes so that is not an honest election.
Why do political leaders in Washington hide all information of what happened on Jan. 6? Hidden video, who was involved, and lack of defenses at Capital Building by the police force and military? Trump requested protections two days before the assembly but Pelosi denied it. Why? Seems more than meets the eyes there.
The “memorials to Confederate traitors” had proper procedures for removal just as when installed. Instead we saw “shameful act of insurrection” by mob rule violently, against The Rule Of Law, destroy public property as real insurrectionists do.
COVID is not controlled by masks or misused government mandates. Vaccinated test positive. Why? Fear does not stop it. Millions of tests, inflated to profit, mean nothing. Deaths combine COVID with other causes so not honest data.
Truth is being manipulated as data fails and opinions change. More wizards in Oz.
James Bell
Sebring