I’m going to show my age here, but Simon and Garfunkel had a song on the radio when I was a kid — and it was an old song then — telling the listener to “slow down, you’re movin’ too fast.”
Not bad advice for drivers, and yes, this is that kind of column, but you have a compelling reason to listen up. Bad driving could hurt your wallet, and in a lot of ways.
First, lets talk tickets.
Florida has an aggressive careless driving law — Florida Statutes 316.1923 — and you only have to do two of the following things, one after the other, to get pulled over and ticketed:
- Exceeding the posted speed limit.
- Unsafely or improperly changing lanes.
- Following another vehicle too closely, such as getting within 300 feet — a football field — behind a semi-truck or vehicle towing another vehicle or trailer when you are in a semi-truck or vehicle towing another vehicle or trailer.
- Failing to yield the right-of-way at a light or sign, but especially to highway construction workers and public transit vehicles.
- Improperly passing — especially in a right-hand turn lane or road shoulder.
- Violating traffic control and signal devices.
If you want details, visit leg.state.fl.us. It’s important enough for the Florida Highway Patrol to set aside an entire week at a time to ticket people.
And now the big reason to drive carefully: gas money.
Ticketed or not, if you drive in any of the aggressive ways listed above, you’re going to lose money — on gas.
Every automobile advisory group, from AAA — The Auto Club to your insurance agent to the U.S. Postal Service, advises that driving too fast, hard braking and weaving through traffic puts more strain on the engine, produces more drag and uses up more gasoline.
At $4.50 per gallon for regular and more than $5 for diesel, who can afford that?
Don’t answer, because if you think you can, just because supply is still good, you can’t.
You might get more gasoline today, but when you and everyone else who’s driving aggressively have to fill up more often, you’ll start drawing down supply. Then prices will really spike.
It’s up to you. You may find me on the road, going slower and staying to the right to avoid you.
Please drive safely. It’ll save lives and money.
Phil Attinger is a staff writer for the Highlands News-Sun. Email him at phil.attinger@highlandsnewssun.com