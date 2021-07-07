SEBRING — Highlands County residents may have had wind gusts and will continue to see 40 mph or more since Tropical Storm Elsa’s rain bands began to cross the county Tuesday night.
LaTosha Reiss, manager of Highlands County Emergency Management, wants people to watch most for heavy rain and the flooding that comes with it, especially over roads.
“Please find an alternate route,” Reiss warned Tuesday. “It takes very little water to float a car.”
Also, in a YouTube video put out by county government, Traffic Operations Supervisor Eddie Cardona reminded motorists that if they encounter a non-functioning traffic signal during this or any storm, state law requires them to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.
In a presentation on the situation Tuesday morning to the Board of County Commissioners, Reiss said most of the tropical storm and hurricane watches and warnings will stay along the coast, with winds and tornadoes possible for interior counties. However, Highlands sits in a band that the National Weather Service predicts heavy rainfall for 12-18 hours.
Rainfall may be 2-4 inches with localized heavy rainfall between 4-6 inches, with many rivers expected to reach minor or moderate flood stages.
Reiss said this is “pretty typical” of a tropical storm.
Highlands County’s flood watch will last until Wednesday afternoon, and the county opened sandbag supply locations to help people protect their homes. People can get empty bags — 10 per person — at Road and Bridge Department offices at 4344 George Blvd. in Sebring, on 1115 E. Winthrop St. in Avon Park and on 1815 County Road 621 in Lake Placid.
When you arrive at a sandbag location, stay in your vehicle. Bags will be brought to your car by a county employee.
After that, people can take a shovel and fill their bags with sand at either South George Boulevard in Sebring, just north of the Emergency Operations Center; at the intersection of Old Bombing Range Road/County Road 17A and Isabelle Lake Road in Avon Park, or at the intersection of County Road 621/County Road 619 and Highlands Lake Drive in Lake Placid.