SEBRING – Florida may yet dodge another bullet as most spaghetti models take Tropical Storm Fiona away from the coast of the U.S. Tropical Storm Fiona formed from Invest 96 on Wednesday evening.
Fiona is only the sixth named storm in what was predicted to be an above-average tropical storm season ahead of the June 1 start date. For the first time in 25 years there has not been a named storm in the month of August. On Aug. 4, forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scaled back the number of storms they initially predicted. However, they still said the season would be busy. We are currently in the peak of hurricane season.
By the 11 a.m. Thursday update, Fiona was tacking due west at about 14 mph with sustained winds of 50 mph and was nearly 500 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands.
Meteorologist Ross Giarratana with the National Weather Service said the forecast was expected to remain the same throughout the weekend as a tropical storm.
Tropical storm conditions are expected to be in parts of the Leeward Islands by this evening. Puerto Rico ad the U.S./British Islands could feel Fiona’s impact on Saturday and Sunday morning, Giarratana said. By Sunday, Fiona will be impacting Hispanola.
Tropical storm warnings are in place for some of the Caribbean Islands as Fiona trudges her way across warm waters.
The northwest or northern turn could take place on Sunday, according to Giarratana.
“Where Fiona turns northward will make a difference to where the impacts occur,” Giarrtana said. “The quicker the turn happens, the better for us.”
As for Highlands County weather this weekend, Giarratana said we will have the typical daily thunderstorm pattern that has nothing to do with Tropical Storm Fiona.