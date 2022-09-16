SEBRING – Florida may yet dodge another bullet as most spaghetti models take Tropical Storm Fiona away from the coast of the U.S. Tropical Storm Fiona formed from Invest 96 on Wednesday evening.

Fiona is only the sixth named storm in what was predicted to be an above-average tropical storm season ahead of the June 1 start date. For the first time in 25 years there has not been a named storm in the month of August. On Aug. 4, forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scaled back the number of storms they initially predicted. However, they still said the season would be busy. We are currently in the peak of hurricane season.

