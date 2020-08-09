LAKE PLACID — Ned Hancock and Kaylee Tuck wrapped up the third and final political forum Thursday night hosted virtually by the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, Inc. The Republican candidates used the question and answer platform to share their experience and vision for the seat that Dr. Cary Pigman will soon vacate.
Highlands County Citrus Growers Association Executive Director Ray Royce created 10 questions for the hopefuls and allowed 90-second answers. Candidates were allowed to give a brief opening and closing statement.
Tuck introduced herself first, a fourth-generation county resident and land use real estate attorney. She said when it came to citrus, she understands “the small farmer.” When it came to greening and water quality, she said she does research for the best solution and listens to the experts when she doesn’t have the answers.
Hancock called himself a “small business owner” and a “citrus grower,” who has given back to the community’s agricultural industry. Hancock said he was not looking to be a politician.
“It’s kinda simple; I think I can make a difference,” Hancock said.
He cited 20 years of leadership in the agriculture industry and the community. As a conservative, Hancock said he believed in free enterprise and personal responsibility and the smaller the government, the better.
“It means never wavering on your core values,” Tuck replied to her what being a conservative meant to her.
She said that it meant being fiscally conservative as well.
Hancock and Tuck both said they would seek out Agriculture and Natural Resources committees. Tuck would like to see red tape removed from grant processes. Hancock already has the experience that is needed in those committees and it was a good fit for the county and district, he said. In addition, Hancock is interested in secondary/higher education and appropriations.
Royce’s question on ideas for increased economic development got two very different answers.
Tuck wants to see more apprenticeship programs come into the area.
“I think apprenticeship education is going to be big in the coming years,” she said.
The difficulty would be finding companies to take on 16-year-olds. She said if the funding and protection was there for the companies, they could train employees to meet their needs.
“First and foremost, and this comes from a lot of different sources, if we can’t get broadband into our area, we will continue to get left behind,” Hancock said. “We don’t have connectivity in District 55 that will allow certain business levels to move here. They won’t even consider us.”
Hancock also recommended a cohesive plan from the cities up rather than state down.
In closing, Hancock said he appreciated the support from the community. He said the county is special and that’s why he wants to represent the area.
Tuck had a “three-part test” for issues she would face if elected: will it increase the size of government, will it limit individual freedom or increase taxes. Any issue that receives a yes, will get a no from her.
All the questions answered by the candidates are available on the HCCGA Facebook page.