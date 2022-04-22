TALLAHASSEE — Over the chants of Democratic lawmakers who planted themselves in the center of the chamber in protest, the Florida House gave final approval Thursday to a congressional redistricting plan that is expected to help Republicans and reduce the number of Black Democrats representing the state.
Gov. Ron DeSantis called lawmakers into a special session this week and proposed the plan, which then moved quickly through the Republican-dominated Senate and House. As the end of debate neared, Democrats late Thursday morning began a rare protest that temporarily suspended proceedings.
After the House returned, it voted on the redistricting plan without any further debate, as Democrats continued to protest. Without debate, the House also quickly passed two bills targeting the Walt Disney Co. after the entertainment giant criticized a new state law that restricts discussion about gender identity and sexual orientation in schools.
The redistricting plan and the Disney-related bills now go to DeSantis for his signature.
Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, told reporters that Democrats protested because Republicans were unwilling to listen to them on issues.
House Speaker Chris Sprowls issued a statement after the session that said Democrats “tried to drown out the voices of the other elected representatives and the 22 million Floridians they represent.”
“Today a group of representatives decided to hijack the legislative process, violating House rules and interfering with the rights of their fellow elected colleagues to debate important legislation before the body,” Sprowls said. “We saw a group of Florida House members with microphones at their desk, a statewide audience, and an opportunity to vote on behalf of their constituents, and they instead chose to pretend they had to stage a protest to be heard.”
Other Republican lawmakers tried to link the protest to the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
“I think we need a 4/21 committee,” tweeted Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican referring to a congressional select committee investigating the 2021 events.
Just over an hour after the protest started, the House voted 68-38 along party lines to approve the new map (SB 2-C)
Republicans currently hold 16 congressional seats in Florida, and the map is likely to increase that number to 20. Once signed into law, it is almost certain to face legal challenges, which likely won’t be resolved until after the 2022 elections.
DeSantis called the special session after vetoing a congressional redistricting plan passed by the Legislature last month.
Rep. Kaylee Tuck, a Lake Placid Republican who is vice chairwoman of the House Congressional Redistricting Subcommittee, defended DeSantis’ unusual move to inject himself into the map-making process.
“He publicly submitted maps, which is something that anybody can do. He’s allowed to do it. Every single member of the public was allowed to do it,” Tuck said.
“And just because it’s different, doesn’t mean it’s bad. Just because it’s different, doesn’t mean it’s wrong. It’s just different,” Tuck continued. “The process was thorough, it was transparent. It was open. It was complete. It was constitutional. And it was good.”