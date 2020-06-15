There are many reasons we love living in Highlands County. This letter tells you one.
Richard and I want to personally and publicly thank County Commissioner Arlene Tuck. She made the needed calls to get the right people to remove a rusty, leaky propane tank from our property. The people that did the removal were Luke Andrews, Highlands County Fire and Rescue, Danny Holmes, Leisure Lakes fire chief, and William Prine, operations manager, along with his helper from Coker Fuel. They came to our home Saturday evening and safely removed the tank (staying as late as needed).
We appreciate the quick (and extended) response along with the care and kindness shown to us. Thanks again Arlene and all those who did the work to remove the tank. This is why we love living in Highlands County!
Richard and Mary Rucker
Lake Placid