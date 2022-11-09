SEBRING — Tuck kept her seat on the Board of County Commissioners Tuesday night, defeating a challenge from Chantel Parris by close to a 3-1 margin.
Tuck said Tuesday morning, well before polls closed, that she was pleased with how the campaign was going, and had expressed hope in recent county commission meetings of continuing to serve on the board.
In early voting, before polls opened, Tuck already had 15,587 votes — 68.55% — with 8,625 votes in person through early voting and 6,962 in mailed or dropped-off ballots.
Parris had 7,117 votes prior to Election Day — 31.35% — with 2,432 votes in person and 4,685 either mailed or dropped off.
After polls opened, Tuck’s lead expanded to 72.44% with another 12,636 votes, for a total of 28,223. Parris gained another 3,622 votes for 10,739, or 27.56% of the vote.
Parris said she was disappointed in the showing at the polls, but was thankful for the opportunity to run and looks forward to continuing to serve the community in other avenues that she has.
“However God wants it,” Parris said, “I am excited to see what God has in store for me next.”
As for the rest of the County Commission, local voters had already voted in Don Elwell as commissioner for District 2 during the August primary, replacing Kathy Rapp who has held the seat for the last two years.
Rapp was elected when Elwell vacated the seat he had held for 10 years to make a bid in 2020, unsuccessfully, for the office of Clerk of Courts.
Tearfully on Tuesday morning, Rapp told her fellow commissioners and county staff they had been a “phenomenal” group with which to serve.
“What an honor it has been to be your commissioner,” Rapp said to county residents.
Highlands County has 69,023 active registered voters. By the time polls closed at 7 p.m., approximately 39,902 had voted, based on preliminary numbers. Of those, 16,609 voted on Tuesday.
It made for an unofficial turnout of 57.81%, well above the percentage that Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy had hoped.
Also by the end of Election Day, 11,990 of those votes were on ballots either mailed in or dropped off at either the Secure Ballot Intake Stations (SBIS) or at the main office downtown at 580 S. Commerce Ave., Suite A201 in Sebring. Another 11,267 voters went in person to early voting.
Of all the ballots, Healy listed just 36 as provisional on the Elections Office website, www.votehighlands.com. Those ballots would need verification before being accepted into the tally.
Of Highlands’ voters, 17,775 have registered as Democrat and 33,535 have registered as Republican, leaving 17,713 either non-affiliated, Independent or affiliated with another party.