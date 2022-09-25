SEBRING — County Commissioner Arlene Tuck has asked a couple of times this month to have county administration look into strengthening dog breeding laws.
Specifically, she mentioned an operation that uses a fenced in backyard in Placid Lakes to keep some of the dogs. Tuck said as many as 15 have been there.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said at the last Tuesday meeting that she's looking into this matter, but officials with Highlands County Animal Services, a division of the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, said there are no local rules on that, not yet.
"There is no county ordinance that limits the number of dogs you can have," said Lt. Clay Kinslow, head of Animal Services. "I think the neighbors are working on that."
The matter involves Belgian Malinois dogs, most of them juvenile, being kept on property at a home on Northwest Anderson Street in Placid Lakes, a subdivision of Lake Placid.
Although largely rural, there are nearby neighbors who complained in person to the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners in the last year.
When the matter came up at the start of November 2021, Kinslow was well aware of what was, at that time, a neighbor dispute.
At the time, the dogs' owner, Holzerland Protection Dogs, had two female dogs, each with a litter of puppies — one with eight and the other with 12 — and wasn't violating any county ordinances.
Highlands County has no ordinances governing a person's ability to breed dogs, Kinslow said. They just have to have a clean health certificate on the animal to sell a dog.
Kinslow said some other counties have more strict regulations when it comes to dog breeding, likely owing to those areas having denser populations than in Highlands County.
A caveat to that, he said last year, is that homes in that area of Placid Lakes are built rather close together, which could exacerbate any pet conflicts. A dog could very easily be in its own yard and only be a few feet away from a person in their own yard, he said.
At that time, his officers had written the dogs' owner one citation regarding the county's leash law.
When contacted by the Highlands News-Sun, Brianna Holzerland, owner of Holzerland Protection Dogs, said she and her chief employee Amy Romine keep most of their pups and dogs at a business and training facility in Venus.
When ready, the dogs get flown all over the country to serve with law enforcement agencies as drug-sniffing or suspect apprehending K-9 officers, she said.
She also donates dogs to deserving veterans, those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and/or depression, especially if they have worked with Malinois dogs in the service, since handlers need to understand the breed.
"These are work dogs. We vet people," Holzerland said.
As more people move into the county, Kinslow said, especially from other parts of the country, neighbor conflicts over pets and property lines invariably will occur.
He could not say last year whether or not that would lead to dog-breeding ordinances. On Friday, he noted that the county has strict tethering laws, which were updated in October of last year.
Dog owners cannot tether the animal more than four hours at a time, eight hours total per day, and the dog must have water and shelter from the weather, both sun and rain.
Holtzerland's dogs are not tethered. They are behind a tall fence, but the breed she has is capable of scaling such fences, when trained, which makes them a choice for law enforcement and the military.
"You can't let them run around if they are trained to jump a 6-foot fence," Kinslow said. "It would be good to have laws."