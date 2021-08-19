Tuck replies to misunderstandings
On Aug. 5, members of the local NAACP #5087 met with Representative Kaylee Tuck to discuss her support of SB 1028. It was a positive, productive meeting in which Rep. Tuck answered our questions, giving clarity to some misunderstandings.
We learned that there will not be genital inspections of female athletes. We discovered that Rep. Tuck originally proposed that biological males who start testosterone treatment before puberty can compete as a female.
We left the meeting feeling heard, opening the door for further conversation. It is our hope that more people reach out to their elected officials when they have a question or concern.
Rev. George Miller
Sebring