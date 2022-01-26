SEBRING — Gov. Ron DeSantis has reportedly asked Chief Inspector General Melinda Miguel to look into unethical practices in the bid process for the Florida Department of Education, which may have involved more than one company.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, DeSantis questions DOE Inspector General Mike Blackburn’s investigation last November into bidding for a contractor to help with transitioning the Jefferson County School District from a charter operator to a different operator. As a result of the investigation, two DOE officials resigned, including Richard “Andy” Tuck of Lake Placid, from the Florida State Board of Education.
An OIG Memorandum of Inquiry, dated Dec. 13, 2021, states that Tuck resigned in November amid allegations that he, Vice Chancellor of Strategic Improvement Melissa Ramsey — who also resigned — and FDOE Senior Chancellor Jacob Oliva had formed Strategic Initiative Partnerships LLC to bid on the Jefferson County contract. Oliva told investigators he did not ask to be part of that company and had Ramsey remove him from it.
Ramsey told the OIG that she and Tuck came up with the idea that once Tuck’s term expired and she retired, they would form a company to assist schools in need using their shared experiences and knowledge of education.
The memo states that Tuck agreed to be interviewed by investigators on Nov. 17, 2021, but allegedly phoned OIG officials on that day to say he had met with legal counsel and would not come in, but would reschedule.
He gave no specific date, the memo states, and said his attorney would call. Despite repeated attempts to contact Tuck or his attorney, OIG officials last left word for his counsel on Nov. 22, the memo states, and did not hear back.
The memo states that the DOE’s Office of General Counsel notified the OIG on Nov. 17 that Tuck had resigned, effective Nov. 16, 2021.
The Highlands News-Sun attempted to reach Tuck for comment via two phone numbers, an email address and Twitter, but did not get a response. Likewise, the Highlands News-Sun also reached out to him through his mother, Highlands County Commissioner Arlene Tuck, and daughter, State Rep. Kaylee Tuck. Arlene Tuck said she could not reach him. Kaylee Tuck did not respond.
Andy Tuck, formerly an elected School Board of Highlands County member, was appointed to the state board by then-governor Rick Scott in July 2014, and served as chair from July 2019 to July 2021.
Jefferson County Schools converted in 2017-2018 to a Charter Local Education Agency and is now geared to transition back to a traditional school district. Jefferson County sits immediately east of Leon County, where Tallahassee is located.
Based on information from Oliva, the charter operator’s five-year contract was ending and the operator no longer wanted to continue the contract. The OIG memo also cites failing elementary school grades.
The OIG conducted sworn, recorded interviews with Oliva, Ramsey and other officials. The OIG memo states that Ramsey said Tuck filed paperwork to form the company under her, his and Oliva’s names in late August of 2021.
When asked about Strategic Initiative Partnerships, Oliva said he had no role with the company and asked Ramsey, verbally, to remove him when he learned his name was on company papers. He told her he had no intention of joining the company while employed by the state, the memo stated. Oliva told investigators that when Ramsey came to him and said she wanted to apply to the request for quotes, he advised against it, citing possible conflict of interest.
Ramsey, allegedly, had approached other officials in the department for advice. The memo said she told investigators that she thought she would be safe by retiring if her proposal got the bid.
“I felt I was not in conflict because I had talked to three senior leaders, you know, and it was a proposal, again, not [an] executed contract,” Ramsey told the OIG.
The OIG memo states that Ramsey told the OIG that she contacted Tuck prior to submitting the proposal and said he was “excited by the opportunity.”