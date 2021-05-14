Tuck should enhance the greatest save
Recently anti-trans bill SB 1028 was passed, due in part to Lake Placid’s Kaylee Tuck, District 55 representative. This is projected to create a $25 million loss in state revenue. It has caused parents to worry that their daughters will undergo invasive genital examinations in order to play sports. It also appears to go against a noble cause Rep Tuck supports – “The Greatest Save Teen PSA Program,” a school program that aims to prevent teenage sex trafficking. Bravo to Rep. Tuck for supporting such a bill that says “No” to modern-day slavery.
Hopefully, Rep. Tuck understands that a disproportionate amount of LGBTQ teens are sexually exploited. Why? Nearly half of LGBTQ teens who run away from home do so because they’ve been rejected at home and by society/school. Not only do 1 out of 3 runaways get recruited into sex work within 48 hours, but 58% of LGBTQ homeless youth are sexually victimized.
What is the connection to SB 1028? Rep. Tuck supported a bill that shames, excludes and demonizes transsexual youth at a time when they are vulnerable and in need of a supportive, safe community. Youth who feel supported and safe are less likely to run away, therefore less likely to be sexually trafficked.
I commend Rep. Tuck for supporting “The Greatest Save” and hope she realizes that one way to enhance the greatest save is to not sponsor any other bills designed to shame, dehumanize LGBTQ youth, which could lead them to running away.
George Miller
Sebring