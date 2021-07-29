SEBRING — State Rep. Kaylee Tuck (R-District 55) is scheduled to be the next speaker at The Highlands Tea Party meeting on Aug. 3. She assumed office on Nov. 3, 2020. Her current term ends on Nov. 8, 2022.
“I am a 4th generation Highlands County resident, and my heart is in the Heartland. I graduated from Sebring High School, received my Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Florida State University, and my Juris Doctor from Stetson University College of Law. I am a practicing land use and real estate attorney.
“My family’s business is public service. My dad, Andy Tuck, was a longtime Highlands County School Board Member and was appointed by Governor Scott to the Florida Transportation Commission and later appointed to the Florida State Board of Education of which he is currently the Vice Chairman. My mom, Sandee, has been a Highlands County teacher for 26 years. My Grandmother, Arlene serves on the Highlands County Commission, and my Grandfather, Doug Tuck, recently retired from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office after a 37-year career in law enforcement. My family firmly believes in giving back to the community that has given so much to us, and I hope to have the opportunity to join our ‘family business’.”
The Highlands Tea Party meets from 5:30-8 p.m. every Tuesday at the Vietnam Veterans of America Center, 33565 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring.
The scheduled speaker for Aug. 10 is Peter Guske, “Vaccines & Asymptomatic Myths.”