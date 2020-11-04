SEBRING — Kaylee Tuck became a third generation elected official to serve Highlands County residents as of Tuesday night.
Linda Tripp-D and Tuck-R, a 26-year-old lane use attorney from Sebring, vied for Florida House of Representatives District 55 seat, held by incumbent Republican Cary Pigman.
The unofficial results from the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections had Tuck as the winner on Tuesday night. According to Floridaelectionwatch.gov, Tuck won with 69.86% of the vote compared to Tripp's 30.14% of the vote in the state. In total, there were 74,085 votes.
The official results will not be in until Nov. 22, per Highlands County Supervisor of Election Penny Ogg.
The State Representative has a term of two years with a four term maximum, or eight years. Pigman was originally elected in 2012 and will be vacating his seat because of term limits.
According to “Business Insider,” the District 55 salary is $29,697.
District 55 encompasses Highlands, Glades, part of St. Lucie and Okeechobee Counties. The breakdown of the votes as of press time on Tuesday night were as follows:
Highlands: Tuck earned 34,583 votes while Tripp earned 16,101 votes.
Glades: Tuck's 3,748 votes to Tripp's 1,353 votes.
Okeechobee: Tuck had 11,433 votes compared to Tripp with 4,129 votes.
St. Lucie: Tuck took 1,992 votes and Tripp had 746 votes.
In those counties, Tuck had 51,756 votes in total whereas Tripp had 22,329 votes overall.
Tuck shared her views on a successful campaign.
“It feels great,” she said. “I've been in this for 16 or 17 months. It feels great to see the finish line.”
Tuck said she will celebrate with family and friends, then get some rest. A balanced budget is one of the first issues that Tuck will tackle.
“It's all about the budget this year and what we can do with it with the revenue deficit we have,” she said. “We need to make sure we can balance it.”
Tuck said Tripp is a “nice woman, who ran a great campaign.”